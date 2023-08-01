NA passes three govt., other private members' bills

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday took up legislative business and passed three government bills as well as other legislative proposals sponsored by a private member.

The House transacted the government business on private members' day after passage of the motion while private members' agenda was also taken up in routine.

Moved by the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi, the House passed a motion to suspend the rules for immediate consideration of the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The House passed the bill after the Chair directed to circulate the copies of the bill among the lawmakers.

According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the bill, it is imperative to amend the official Secrets Act 1923 and make it more effective in view of the changing social milieu to ensure safety and security of official documents.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi moved the Toshakhana (Management and Regulation) Bill, 2023 and the Pakistan Airports Authority Bill, 2023. Both bills were passed by the House as the Senate has already approved both legislative proposals.

The Toshakhana Management and Regulation Bill 2023 passed by the house today envisaged that the existing and future gifts to be received in Toshakhana shall be disposed of through an open auction.

The proceeds of such an auction shall be kept in a separate account and will be utilized for promoting female Primary education in the most backward areas of the country.

Three private members' bills passed by the House included the Promotion and Protection of Gandhara Culture Authority Bill, 2023; the Margalla International University Bill, 2023 and the Thar International Institute Bill, 2023. All these bills were sponsored by MNA Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani.

The Chair deferred the Kings University Islamabad Bill, 2023 while another private member's bill – the Babrak Institute of Science, Art and Technology Bill, 2023 – was opposed by the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain who suggested to refer the bill to the committee.

The Chair directed for voting on a motion for consideration of the Akhuwat Institute Kasur Bill, 2023 which was sponsored by MNA Tahira Aurangzeb. However, it was not concluded and the House was adjourned to meet again on August 2, 2023 (Wednesday) at 11 am.