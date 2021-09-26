NA, Senate sessions to resume on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :The both Lower and Upper Houses of the Parliament would resume its scheduled business after a two-day break on Monday at 5pm and 3:30pm respectively.

According to the agenda shared at the website of National Assembly, the House would take up question-hour, calling attention notices, legislative business, presentations of standing committee reports and motion of thanks.

According to the agenda shared at the website of Senate, the session would witness introduction of bills, legislative business, motions, and resolutions.

According to the agenda, Senators Mohsin Aziz, Mushtaq Ahmed Ahmed, and Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhary will also move a resolution to pay tribute to iconic late Hurriyat Leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani for his life-long struggle for justice, freedom and self-determination of Kashmiri people against the Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.