NA Speaker Constitutes 1st Ever Parliamentary Caucus On Child Rights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022 | 03:40 PM

NA Speaker Constitutes 1st ever Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaz Ashraf Wednesday constituted 1st ever Parliamentary Caucus on Child rights under the convenorship of Member National Assembly , Parliamentary Secretary on Law & Justice Ms.Mehnaz Akbar and MNAs , Shaza Fatima Khwaja, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Saad Waseem, Naz Baloch, Qadir Khan Mandokhail, Asiya Azeem, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Muhammad Abubakar, Shahida Akhtar Ali and Ms. Mohsin Dawad as its members.

The Parliamentary caucus on Child Rights constituted in pursuance of unanimous resolution adopted by National Assembly during its session held on 20th October 2022 .

This resolution was adopted to ensure provision of fundamental rights to all Children as the bright future of the country is interlinked with growth and development of children .

The resolution was tabled by Parliamentary Secretary on Law & Justice, Mehnaz Akbar Aziz.

It is also pertinent to mention that first-ever Children's Parliament of the Diamond Jubilee Parliamentary Convention held on August 12, 2022, also adopted resolution for formation of Parliamentary Caucus on Child rights.

