NA Speaker, Deputy mourn demise of Shoaib Hashmi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :National Assembly,Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker, Zahid Akram Durrani expressed profound sadness and regret on the passing away of Shoaib Hashmi, a well-known playwright, humorist, scholar and poet.

In their separate condolence messages, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker conveyed their heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family of Shoaib Hashmi on his demise.

Shoaib Hashmi, brought a new dimension to comedy programmes, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker said while acknowledging his contributions.

They said the demise of Shoaib Hashmi was an immeasurable loss to society, art and literature.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker prayed to the Almighty to raise the rank of the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.