UrduPoint.com

NA Speaker, Deputy Mourn Demise Of Shoaib Hashmi

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2023 | 08:34 PM

NA Speaker, Deputy mourn demise of Shoaib Hashmi

National Assembly,Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker, Zahid Akram Durrani expressed profound sadness and regret on the passing away of Shoaib Hashmi, a well-known playwright, humorist, scholar and poet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :National Assembly,Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker, Zahid Akram Durrani expressed profound sadness and regret on the passing away of Shoaib Hashmi, a well-known playwright, humorist, scholar and poet.

In their separate condolence messages, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker conveyed their heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family of Shoaib Hashmi on his demise.

Shoaib Hashmi, brought a new dimension to comedy programmes, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker said while acknowledging his contributions.

They said the demise of Shoaib Hashmi was an immeasurable loss to society, art and literature.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker prayed to the Almighty to raise the rank of the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Assembly Family Sad

Recent Stories

Farmers' Day organised in Sialkot

Farmers' Day organised in Sialkot

13 minutes ago
 NCP items worth millions of rupees seized in Dera

NCP items worth millions of rupees seized in Dera

13 minutes ago
 Transporters demand compensation for losses incurr ..

Transporters demand compensation for losses incurred by PTI protestors

13 minutes ago
 61 retailers imposed fine for overcharging

61 retailers imposed fine for overcharging

13 minutes ago
 Kh Asif gives Rs 5m cheque to DBA president

Kh Asif gives Rs 5m cheque to DBA president

13 minutes ago
 AD&SJ visits central jail, releases 9 prisoners

AD&SJ visits central jail, releases 9 prisoners

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.