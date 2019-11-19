NAB arrests Waseem Ajmal over corruption charges

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2019) Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC)'s former Managing Director senior bureaucrate Waseem Ajmal was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over charges of corruption of millions of rupees, the sources said.

Waseem Ajmal, the sources said, was involved in corruption of over Rs 1 billion in LWMC who paved the way for Turkish contractors. The contract to Turkish companies caused billions of rupees loss to the national exchequer.

Wasim Ajmal who also served as senior officer of Punjab Saaf Pani Company. The NAB sources said that Wasim Ajmal did corruption of over Rs 1 billion in 2014.

Last year on Dec 4, the NAB filed an interim reference against 20 persons including former CEO Waseem Ajmal accused of awarding contracts at exorbitant rates causing a loss of Rs 345.282 million to the national kitty.

However, Waseem Ajmal time and again said that he was not involved in corruption as they just followed orders of the former Punjab CM to install water filtration plants in Dunyapur tehsil of Lodhran district to get votes for the PML-N candidate in the December 2015 by-election against PTI's Jahangir Tareen.