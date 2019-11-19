UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Arrests Waseem Ajmal Over Corruption Charges

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 54 seconds ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 02:43 PM

NAB arrests Waseem Ajmal over corruption charges

Senior Bureaucrat was arrested by the NAB for his alleged role in corruption of over Rs 1 billion in LWMC.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2019) Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC)'s former Managing Director senior bureaucrate Waseem Ajmal was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over charges of corruption of millions of rupees, the sources said.

Waseem Ajmal, the sources said, was involved in corruption of over Rs 1 billion in LWMC who paved the way for Turkish contractors. The contract to Turkish companies caused billions of rupees loss to the national exchequer.

Wasim Ajmal who also served as senior officer of Punjab Saaf Pani Company. The NAB sources said that Wasim Ajmal did corruption of over Rs 1 billion in 2014.

Last year on Dec 4, the NAB filed an interim reference against 20 persons including former CEO Waseem Ajmal accused of awarding contracts at exorbitant rates causing a loss of Rs 345.282 million to the national kitty.

However, Waseem Ajmal time and again said that he was not involved in corruption as they just followed orders of the former Punjab CM to install water filtration plants in Dunyapur tehsil of Lodhran district to get votes for the PML-N candidate in the December 2015 by-election against PTI's Jahangir Tareen.

Related Topics

Lahore Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National Accountability Bureau Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Company Lodhran December 2015 Billion Million

Recent Stories

HIPA announces October winners of its Instagram Ph ..

14 minutes ago

PTI's MPAs express anger on Punjab CM owing to poo ..

17 minutes ago

Convicted Ex-Prime Minister Sharif Leaves for Medi ..

28 minutes ago

Newborn boy found dead in Faisalabad

28 minutes ago

ITF nominates Kazakh capital as neutral venue for ..

30 minutes ago

Over 10 million Afghans suffer acute food insecuri ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.