NAB Balochistan organizes seminar to create awareness among students

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The National Accountability Bureau Balochistan on Thursday has organized a seminar at Government Post Graduate Girls College Quetta to create awareness among the students against corruption.

The speakers urged the students to play their role for the eradication of corruption in the society.

The seminar was organized with the aim of creating awareness about dishonesty and enhancement of moral values among the students.

The speakers shared the valuable insights into the negative impact of corruption on the society and the measures to be taken to eradicate it.

The seminar also highlighted the effective ways through which students can contribute to building a more transparent and accountable society.

Overall, the seminar was an informative platform that encouraged students to actively participate in anti-bullying initiatives. A symbolic walk was also organized at the end of the seminar in which the students actively participated.