NAB extends till Nov 12 judicial remand of Zardari, Faryal Talpur

SECP's former director Javed Hussain was also sent to jail on judicial remand.

ISLAMABAD:(UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-22th Oct, 2019) An accountability court on Tuesday extendd till November 12 the judicial remand of former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur for thier alleged role in fake bank accounts case. On Oct 4, the court had extended their physical remand till today without indicting them in the same case.

According to the details, NAB court Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case and directed the NAB officials to expedite their proceedings. Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan's (SECP) former director Javed Hussain who turned to be approver against Asif Ali Zardari in the Park Lane Estate Company reference was also produced by the NAB officials before the court upon expiry of his physical remand.

During the hearing, the NAB's prosecutor argued before the court and sought physical remand of the approver to carry out further investigation in the case. At this, the court said that the suspect was in the NAB's custody. The NAB official said that it had been 49 days.

Howeverr, the court rejected the NAB's plea and sent accused Javed to jail on judicial remand.

Earlierr, PPP co-chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to PIMS hospital for medical emergency. He was shifted there after mediclal board suggested that former President Asif Ali Zardari be shifted to the hospital from Adiala Jail for his medical treatment as he was suffering serious illness.

On Monday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, after visiting Adiala jail to see his father, said that the health of his father Asif Ali Zardari was deteriorating by every passing day and asked the government authorities to shift him to the hospital.

The sources said that the jail officials had written a letter to Islamabad administration saying that Asif Ali Zardari might be shifted to the hospital so the hospital room where he would be kept might be declared 'sub-jail'.

Last week, an accountability court turned down the request of former President Asif Ali Zardari seeing his shifting from jail to the hospital. The court rejected the request saying that it was not maintainable and asked the petitioiner to approach the relevant forum.

The judge held that the jail officials by exercising thier executive powers can declare a room subjail where Asif Ali Zardari would be shifted and sought reply from the jail officials for Oct 22d (today).

It may be mentioned here that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharaif has also been shifted to hospital for medical emergency and the same health condition is reportedly being said about Asif Ali Zardari who may be shifted soon to the hospital.