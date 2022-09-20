(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for arguments in appeal against the acquittal of former president Asif Ali Zardari in Ursus Tractor and ARY Gold Cotecna references

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for arguments in appeal against the acquittal of former president Asif Ali Zardari in Ursus Tractor and ARY Gold Cotecna references.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the NAB's appeal against the acquittal of former president.

At the outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor requested the court to grant more time as they had to view the case record and see the matter in line of amendments in NAB law.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till October 20.