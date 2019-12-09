UrduPoint.com
NAB Independent Institution Working Against Corrupt Elements: Ghulam Sarwar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 11:50 PM

NAB independent institution working against corrupt elements: Ghulam Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Monday said that national accountability bureau (NAB), was an independent institution working in the country against the corrupt elements.

The national institution was apprehending the elements involved in corruption and money laundering cases without discrimination, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

Commenting on protest demonstration launched against Nawaz Sharif in London, he said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), workers were not involved in this activity. He said that every person was well aware of the corruption or money laundering cases of the politicians running the past government of Pakistan Muslim League-N.

The minister said the people are enjoying freedom in United Kingdom and United States and they could launch protest against any suspicious elements. In America, he said the people had been lodging protest against the presidents.

He, however said that incumbent government would not grant permission to Maryam Nawaz to go abroad.

He said that Maryam Nawaz was facing the court cases in Pakistan, and she should not be awarded permission to leave the country.

