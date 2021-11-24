UrduPoint.com

NAB Initiates Actions Against Impersonators Using NAB Name

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 07:20 PM

NAB initiates actions against impersonators using NAB name

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has initiated legal action against the impersonators making calls to accused including government officials for illegal financial gains

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has initiated legal action against the impersonators making calls to accused including government officials for illegal financial gains.

The NAB Balochistan taking serious notice of the fake calls devised a concerted strategy and shared information with concerned departments regarding the impersonators.

General public, government officials and accused in NAB cases are asked not to share any data with people calling by mobile phones introducing themselves as NAB officers," NAB statement said issued here on Wednesday.

"It further clarified that NAB, in accordance with its rules and regulations, writes an official letter to the accused for appearing before the investigation officer. "No personal contact or call is made by any level officer in this connection," NAB clarified.

It has been learnt that that some elements are calling the accused including government officers impersonating themselves as DG NAB from different IPs of net calls which is blatant fraud and forgery.

NAB has mobilized its intelligence wing in this regard whereas the concerned agencies have also been asked to take action against those using the name of NAB for their ulterior designs.

The premier Accountability Bureau has warned the accused involved in the cases under investigation not to give any kind of information to any such caller and such calls should not be considered as official.

NAB office may immediately be informed about such incoming calls. It may be mentioned here that as per the directions of Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal, in any case of NAB, no officer has the authority to personally contact the accused on the phone.

