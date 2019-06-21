UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Karachi Recommends An Inquiry Against Pakistan Utility Stores

Faizan Hashmi 27 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 05:08 PM

NAB karachi recommends an inquiry against pakistan utility stores

NAB Karachi has recommended an inquiry against Utility Store orporation Karachi in its Regional Board Meeting (RBM) heldunder chairmanship of DG NAB Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st June, 2019) NAB Karachi has recommended an inquiry against Utility Store orporation Karachi in its Regional board Meeting (RBM) heldunder chairmanship of DG NAB Karachi for their alleged embezzelemt ofrupees millions in their accounts and store inventories.

The special internal Audit of sore accounts of US South wasconducted for the period from July 2010 to March 2018,which revealed thatembezzlement of Rs 110 million from various stores of Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan National Accountability Bureau March June July 2018 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Russian Interior Ministry Says Violations Detected ..

20 seconds ago

Excise operation against defaulters; 137 vehicles ..

22 seconds ago

Thousands converge on Hong Kong police HQ in anti- ..

25 seconds ago

262 police personnel transferred,posted in Kasur

8 minutes ago

Anti-Polio drive concludes in three tehsils of dis ..

5 minutes ago

What's next for EU top jobs? Five things to know

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.