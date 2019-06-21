NAB karachi recommends an inquiry against pakistan utility stores

NAB Karachi has recommended an inquiry against Utility Store orporation Karachi in its Regional Board Meeting (RBM) heldunder chairmanship of DG NAB Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st June, 2019) NAB Karachi has recommended an inquiry against Utility Store orporation Karachi in its Regional board Meeting (RBM) heldunder chairmanship of DG NAB Karachi for their alleged embezzelemt ofrupees millions in their accounts and store inventories.

The special internal Audit of sore accounts of US South wasconducted for the period from July 2010 to March 2018,which revealed thatembezzlement of Rs 110 million from various stores of Karachi.