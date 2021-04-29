NAB launches probe against Rs13 b housing scheme Gulistan-e-Sarmast of HDA

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched a probe against the Rs 13 billion housing scheme of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA), Gulistan-e-Sarmast.

In a letter written to HDA Director General Ghulam Muhammad Qaimkhani, NAB Additional Director Saeed Ahmed has sought complete details about the scheme which consists of more than 33,500 and was launched in 2009 with completion schedule of December 2012.

The low cost housing scheme, which is spread over 2,000 acres, contained plots measuring 80 to 400 square yards.

The NAB has sought details of current work and development progress of the entire scheme in terms of percentage of progress.

The project's completion timeline including date of announcement, booking, allocation and possession dates have also been required.

"What are the reasons for delay in giving possession to respective allottees till now?" the letter reads.

The HDA has also been directed to provide complete details of the total number of allottees while also informing how many of those allottees have received the possession and how many have not so far.

The authority will also have to apprise the NAB about the funds it might have received for the project's development from the Sindh government.

Providing information about litigation over the housing scheme has also been required by the NAB.