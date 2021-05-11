ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday said NAB might involve the family of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif into probe of telegraphic transfers (TTs) as he had failed to produce any evidences before the anti-graft watchdog.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was demanding the source of Rs7 billion TTs from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president as he remained the chief minister of Punjab from 2008 to 2018, he said while talking to a private news channel.

"If Shahbaz Sharif was not a public office holder during the said period, it would have been a tax issue," he clarified.

Farrukh said PML-N was giving an impression that NAB has told the court that it was not a matter of commission but a case of 'assets beyond means'.

Those who had sent TTs might have not seen Lahore, but on papers Sharif brothers had sent them to London, he criticized.

He added the Federal government has directed the relevant institutions to reopen the 'Hudaibiya Paper Mill' case against Sharif family to reveal their corruption.

"Nawaz and Shebhaz are experts in white collar corruption, they should have been vice chancellors in the University of Corruption," he remarked.

The state minister said there were two types of TTs, the first one which sent legally, the sender is known, while the other did not have the address of sender.

In Shehbaz Sharif's case the sender of 75 TTs worth Rs Rs 7 billion were unknown, he maintained.

He said no government had introduced mortgage industry in 73 years history of Pakistan despite the fact that around 68 percent of the total population belonged to low-income group.

However, Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has created a system under which people belonging to low income were being given loans on 3 per cent markup.

He said new housing schemes have also been directed to designate housing quota for low-income people.

Farrukh said banks did not gave loans to the poor in past, while the PTI government would provide subsidy of Rs 3 lac on construction of one million houses.

The houses were being built across the Punjab for low-income people that would be completed within a span of one year, he said.