NAB office clash case: ATC extends interim bail of Rana Sanaullah,others

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Rana Sanaullah, Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar and others till September 30 in Lahore NAB office clash case.

Duty Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the proceedings as the judge concerned was on leave. The court ,after a brief hearing, extended interim bails of 27 accused including Rana Sanaullah, Capt (retd) Safdar, MNA Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar and others.

The Chung police had registered a case against PML-N leadership including Maryam Nawaz and party workers under sections 147, 149, 290, 291, 440 , 109, 353 and 186 of Criminal Procedure Code and ATA sections over clash with police on August 11 at NAB office during appearance of Maryam Nawaz before investigation team in connection with illegal transfer of 180 acres land in Raiwind .

The PML-N workers pelted stones at police officials and tried to break the barriers outside the NAB office as Maryam Nawaz reached NAB office.However, the police resorted to baton charge to disperse the infuriated crowd and arrested several protestors.