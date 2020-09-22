UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Office Clash Case: ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Rana Sanaullah,others

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 07:30 PM

NAB office clash case: ATC extends interim bail of Rana Sanaullah,others

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Rana Sanaullah, Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar and others till September 30 in Lahore NAB office clash case.

Duty Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the proceedings as the judge concerned was on leave. The court ,after a brief hearing, extended interim bails of 27 accused including Rana Sanaullah, Capt (retd) Safdar, MNA Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar and others.

The Chung police had registered a case against PML-N leadership including Maryam Nawaz and party workers under sections 147, 149, 290, 291, 440 , 109, 353 and 186 of Criminal Procedure Code and ATA sections over clash with police on August 11 at NAB office during appearance of Maryam Nawaz before investigation team in connection with illegal transfer of 180 acres land in Raiwind .

The PML-N workers pelted stones at police officials and tried to break the barriers outside the NAB office as Maryam Nawaz reached NAB office.However, the police resorted to baton charge to disperse the infuriated crowd and arrested several protestors.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Raiwind Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rana SanaUllah August September Criminals Muslim Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi DoE launches #SaveAtHome competition

6 minutes ago

Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant reaches 50% ..

21 minutes ago

MoHAP performs 20 free heart surgeries for low-inc ..

21 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate 90th Saudi National Day

36 minutes ago

TRA holds workshop on telecommunications equipment ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah students to return to school next week

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.