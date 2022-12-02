UrduPoint.com

NAB Organizes Walk On World Anti Corruption Day

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2022 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in collaboration with the General Post Office arranged an awareness walk in connection with World Anti Corruption Day here on Friday.

Participated by Pakistan Postal Services employees and NAB officials, it began from Multan GPO and culminated at Hassan Parwana Mor.

Addressing the participants, Chief Post Master, Mahboob Elahi said that corruption was the root-cause of every menace adding that it not only incur financial losses to the country, but also creates hurdles for progress and prosperity of the country.

NAB was established to end corruption from the country, he said, adding that all those who are involved in malpractices must be taken to the task.

Asst Director NAB, Yusra Malik,Divisional Superintendent Postal Services, Faiza Khalid, Shahid Malik, M.Riaz, Ishaq baloch and others also spoke.

