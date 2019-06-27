NAB recovers Rs 4 bln from Double Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs 4 billion from Double Shah and returned it to the victims, said Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal.

According to a press release, he said complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations were conducted by NAB as per law to nab corrupt. NAB believed in transparency and supremacy of law, he added.

He urged the departments concerned to take notice of advertisements of fake and non registered housing societies.

He said NAB had devised a proactive Anti-Corruption strategy to transform NAB into a vibrant organization by adopting zero tolerance policy across the board against corruption and introduced self accountability system in NAB under "Accountability for All" policy.

He said NAB had improved monitoring and evaluation system. Under the system, a unique identification number was being fixed on each complaint on the very first day by every regional bureau and NAB headquarters.

The applicants were being informed about their complaints accordingly. This system was called Citizen friendly NAB which was not only to inform the complainant about latest position of their complaint but NAB would ensure transparency in complaint redressal, he added.