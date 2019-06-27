UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Recovers Rs 4 Bln From Double Shah

Sumaira FH 6 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 12:20 AM

NAB recovers Rs 4 bln from Double Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs 4 billion from Double Shah and returned it to the victims, said Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal.

According to a press release, he said complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations were conducted by NAB as per law to nab corrupt. NAB believed in transparency and supremacy of law, he added.

He urged the departments concerned to take notice of advertisements of fake and non registered housing societies.

He said NAB had devised a proactive Anti-Corruption strategy to transform NAB into a vibrant organization by adopting zero tolerance policy across the board against corruption and introduced self accountability system in NAB under "Accountability for All" policy.

He said NAB had improved monitoring and evaluation system. Under the system, a unique identification number was being fixed on each complaint on the very first day by every regional bureau and NAB headquarters.

The applicants were being informed about their complaints accordingly. This system was called Citizen friendly NAB which was not only to inform the complainant about latest position of their complaint but NAB would ensure transparency in complaint redressal, he added.

Related Topics

Corruption National Accountability Bureau All From Billion Justice Javed Iqbal Housing

Recent Stories

UAE launches relief campaign in Yemen&#039;s Taiz, ..

35 minutes ago

Gargash, President of Italian Senate review accele ..

35 minutes ago

Trump Says He Will Not See Kim During Asia Trip Bu ..

40 minutes ago

Central Bank of UAE enhances its reporting of non- ..

50 minutes ago

Renovated Al Mudhafar hospital re-opens in Yemen

50 minutes ago

Russia Sent Notes to Int'l Tribunal, Ukrainian Emb ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.