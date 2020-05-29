UrduPoint.com
NAB Rejects Dawn's Allegations, Seeks Evidence

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 09:37 PM

NAB rejects Dawn's allegations, seeks evidence

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday rejected what it called a systematic malicious campaign by the daily 'Dawn' and asked it to substantiate the rationale of malicious imputations through cogent and legally sound evidence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday rejected what it called a systematic malicious campaign by the daily 'Dawn' and asked it to substantiate the rationale of malicious imputations through cogent and legally sound evidence.

A NAB spokesman, in a statement, debunked the newspaper's editorial titled "NAB politics" published on May 15, 2020. "The conduct of NAB has become so controversial that it is very difficult to believe that its actions are not laced with partisan politicking," the newspaper alleged in its editorial.

The spokesman said the newspaper's assertions were untrue and "speak a lot of its venom against NAB. It reflects the biased attitude against NAB that too without seeking the Bureau's version." He asked the daily to publish the Bureau's clarification with same prominence and magnitude as the editorial was published on May 15, 2020.

He alleged that the concocted material was riddled with unadulterated malice based on vicious motives and illicit intent, which was a question mark on the working of the daily.

"The ultimate aim of systematic campaign against the Bureau is to bring disrepute, discredit and to tarnish the image of NAB," the spokesman claimed. "The daily Dawn must avoid writing concocted, baseless, false, and incorrect editorials against NAB without getting Bureau's version," he said. The Bureau, however, would never succumb to any propaganda campaign whatsoever about its transparent, fair and meritocratic workings and would continue to nab corrupt elements and recover looted money from them and deposit in the national exchequer, the spokesman added.

"NAB's across the board actions against mighty speak louder than words." The spokesman said NAB had filed two references against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others on the basis of solid evidence of corruption and misuse of authority in the accountability courts of Islamabad as per law, which were under trial.

"As far as cases against Sharifs are concerned, NAB has allegedly solid evidence on the basis of statements of witnesses and documentary proofs etc against them. Besides, NAB is providing ample opportunity to Sharifs to confront the documentary evidence and record their statements as per law in line with the true spirit of justice, transparency and fair play," he added.

The spokesman said earlier NAB had asked the daily Dawn to publish a rebuttal to one of its published stories, which was wholly untrue. The newspaper, however, on June 18, 2015, after a period of 28 days, published NAB's clarification at a belated stage but also regretted.

Moreover, he said, Dawn had published another news report with regard to the business community on February 23, 2016, which was rebutted by NAB. The daily had published the rebuttal in its letters to the editor section on February 25, 2016, which was contrary to journalistic ethos and principles of publishing as the rebuttal ought to be placed on the same page where the original story was published with same magnitude as per law. "It may be noted that such nefarious attempt comes under the garb of hampering of inquiry and investigation which is synonymous with obstruction of justice. as per Section 31 (a) of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999," the spokesman added.

