Nadeem ur Rehman Memon posted as Commissioner Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Nadeem ur Rehman Memon, an officer of Ex- PCS, was posted as Commissioner Hyderabad vice Muhammad Abass Baloch transferred.

According to a notification issued on Wednesday, on promotion in BS-20 on regular basis, Nadeem ur Rehman Memon, presently posted as DC Umerkot was transferred and posted as new Commissioner Hyderabad with immediate effect and until further orders against an existing vacancy.