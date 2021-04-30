UrduPoint.com
NADRA Chairman Calls On Sadiq Sanjrani

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 10:23 PM

Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Brig (R) Khalid Latif called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani here on Friday

The NADRA chairman briefed Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani about setting up NADRA offices in far flung areas of Balochistan, said a press release.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that the people of far flung areas in Balochistan were still facing problem regarding NADRA's registration and Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs).

The Chairman Senate directed NADRA to launch new projects in these areas besides addressing peoples' problems through NADRA mobile units.

He also directed for making separate arrangements for women in the said NADRA offices.

