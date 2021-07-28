UrduPoint.com
NADRA Introduces Special Steps For Registration Of PWDs

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced multiple steps for registration of Persons with Disabilities (PWDS) and ensured various facilities at its all centers with a purpose to encourage them for enrollment.

According to the official source, NADRA has specified mobile registration vans to process PWDs at their doorsteps while separate as well as dedicated counter have been established at each Centre.

Wheel chairs have been provided at each center while ramps are also being constructed to facilitate them.

To ease out NIC issuance to PWDs, the source said that NIC is issued free of cost with life time expiry while the NADRA staff has been directed to give them priority during their visit to centers.

To a question, the source said that 398,560 PWDs have been registered with NADRA while count of unregistered PWDs is not available with it.

He said that 15,894 PWDs are registered in Azad Kashmir, 11, 130 in Balochistan, 8,743 in Gilgit Baltistan, 6,984 in Islamabad, 123,552 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 159,231 in Punjab and 73,026 in Sindh.

He said that efforts are underway to encourage PWDs for registration as it is crucial to bring them into mainstream.

