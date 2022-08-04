UrduPoint.com

NADRA Launches Interactive Sessions With All Political Parties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2022 | 10:39 PM

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is holding interactive sessions with all political parties to explain them the process of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) issuance and to seek their assistance in mobilizing public at grass-root level for coverage of marginalized segments of society

NADRA Chairman Tariq Malik met the representatives of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Pakistan Peoples Party, Tehreek-e-Diffah Pakistan, Awami Falahi Party, Jannat Party and Pakistan Saraiki Party and discussed achievements of NADRA in registering citizens of Pakistan, said a press release issued here Thursday.

Representatives of Election Commission were also present in these meetings.

According to the details, Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik has written letters to heads of all 152 political parties asking them to share their experiences and suggestions related to effective utilization of NADRA database for strengthening electoral rolls and other e-governance initiatives.

In response, all political parties have appreciated initiative of Chairman NADRA and expressed interest in interactive sessions in this regard. The political parties of the country informed about ensuring the participation of their party in the interactive sessions. All political parties will participate in these meetings as per the published schedule.

In the briefing sessions held so far, the political parties presented their suggestions regarding enhancing registration of women and other marginalized groups like minorities, physically challenged persons and transgenders.

NADRA Chairman Tariq Malik thanked the representatives of political parties for the positive response in this important national initiative.

Tariq Malik briefed them about the process being followed by Election Commission in preparation of electoral rolls and steps taken to make it transparent, credible and error-free. Such objectives can only be achieved through inclusive registration of citizens with active support from all political stakeholders.

Speaking on the issuance of Identity cards during the briefing sessions, Chairman Tariq Malik highlighted efforts of NADRA to extend its registration services at the door steps of citizens through its Registration Centers and deployment of mobile Registration Vans across Pakistan.

He emphasized that it is the responsibility of all political parties to identify the less covered segments of population enabling NADRA to effectively target its registration efforts.

The Chairman said that all political parties should give preference to the unregistered women as well so that gender gap can be further reduced.

He informed the participants that public engagement is the key cornerstone of enhancing inclusive registration. He said with inclusive registration initiatives, the gender gap has been largely reduced. However, to eliminate this gap, all political stakeholders need to extend their support to ECP and NADRA.

