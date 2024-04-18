Open Menu

Nanbai Association Mansehra Announces Strike Over Flour Prices

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Nanbai Association Mansehra announces strike over flour prices

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Nanbai Association in Mansehra announced a strike on Thursday to highlight the urgent issues in the region.

The decision was reached following a meeting led by Manshera's district president, Sardar Zahir Hussain, along with representatives across the district.

During the meeting, participants expressed concerns over the supply of expensive flour, which has significantly hampered their operations. The association emphasized the need for affordable flour sourced directly from mills, asserting their right as citizens to access essential ingredients at reasonable rates.

Furthermore, they advocated for relief measures to be extended to the local populace, echoing the sentiment of shared responsibility in assisting during challenging times.

Related Topics

Mansehra From Flour

Recent Stories

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collectio ..

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I matc ..

Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

14 hours ago
 Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova s ..

Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka

14 hours ago
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

14 hours ago
 Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

14 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nat ..

Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO

14 hours ago
 Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

14 hours ago
 Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehi ..

Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle

14 hours ago
 Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike rider ..

Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan