Nanbai Association Mansehra announces strike over flour prices

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Nanbai Association in Mansehra announced a strike on Thursday to highlight the urgent issues in the region.

The decision was reached following a meeting led by Manshera's district president, Sardar Zahir Hussain, along with representatives across the district.

During the meeting, participants expressed concerns over the supply of expensive flour, which has significantly hampered their operations. The association emphasized the need for affordable flour sourced directly from mills, asserting their right as citizens to access essential ingredients at reasonable rates.

Furthermore, they advocated for relief measures to be extended to the local populace, echoing the sentiment of shared responsibility in assisting during challenging times.