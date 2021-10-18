UrduPoint.com

NAPA, University Of Texas Join Hands For Music Education In Karachi

The National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) and The University of Texas at Austin's Butler School of Music (UT) Monday joined hands for music education in megalopolis

The NAPA and The University of Texas at Austin's Butler School of Music (UT) will leverage their previous University Partnership (2013-18) to build capacity in music education at four Karachi universities including Habib University (HU), Institute of business Management (IoBM), Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST), and the public sector University of Karachi (UoK).

Partnership Alumni from NAPA who trained at UT and some UT faculty will host workshops with 20-28 faculty members and students from these varsities to train them how to develop music curricula, teach sound design/recording aspects, and/or teach digital composition.

The main goal is to build capacity in music education through teacher training of 5-7 faculty members from each university.

NAPA and UT faculty bring expertise in a wide range of music pedagogy, theory, performance, and technologies to meet each university's needs. Initial workshops on developing music curricula will gauge each university's capacity and needs. Targeted workshop series on identified areas of need will follow that in fall and spring.

Dr. Sonia Seeman and her associates from Butler School of Music (BSOM) and South Asia Institute (SAI) UT Austin, have been working with NAPA faculty and alumni to present most logical course offerings to fulfill the needs of all partnering universities.

