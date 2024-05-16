Naran reopens for tourists as snow-clearing efforts progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The district administration Thursday has given the green signal for locals and visitors to travel to Naran, a popular tourist destination, after months of inaccessibility due to snow and rubble.

Deputy Commissioner Adnan Khan Bhittani told a private news channel that efforts are underway to clear the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad (MNJ) road, which had been blocked since November.

He said the goal is to restore MNJ road for transportation between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan within a week.

Bhittani noted that heavy landslides in the Ghanool area have been cleared, and machines are working to clear the road to Saiful Muluk Lake, with tourists expected to have access in the coming days.

The administration, he stated has also assured foolproof security measures, including operational police posts from Kaghan to Babusar Top, to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for visitors.