Open Menu

Naran Reopens For Tourists As Snow-clearing Efforts Progress

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Naran reopens for tourists as snow-clearing efforts progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The district administration Thursday has given the green signal for locals and visitors to travel to Naran, a popular tourist destination, after months of inaccessibility due to snow and rubble.

Deputy Commissioner Adnan Khan Bhittani told a private news channel that efforts are underway to clear the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad (MNJ) road, which had been blocked since November.

He said the goal is to restore MNJ road for transportation between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan within a week.

Bhittani noted that heavy landslides in the Ghanool area have been cleared, and machines are working to clear the road to Saiful Muluk Lake, with tourists expected to have access in the coming days.

The administration, he stated has also assured foolproof security measures, including operational police posts from Kaghan to Babusar Top, to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for visitors.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Snow Road November From Top

Recent Stories

Federal govt holds ceremony in honour of Hockey te ..

Federal govt holds ceremony in honour of Hockey team

16 minutes ago
 Chinese FM reiterates continued support to Pakista ..

Chinese FM reiterates continued support to Pakistan for financial stability

49 minutes ago
 Lily Greenberg of Biden administration resigns ove ..

Lily Greenberg of Biden administration resigns over US stance on Gaza war

52 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part ..

T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part in festivities at New York’ ..

1 hour ago
 PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit

PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral

Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral

3 hours ago
Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB ..

Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case

4 hours ago
 IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

7 hours ago
 KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to ful ..

KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..

16 hours ago
 No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power ..

No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan