Narcotic Smuggling Bid Foiled, 50 Kg Chars Seized In Jaffarabad

Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 08:46 PM

Narcotic smuggling bid foiled, 50 kg chars seized in Jaffarabad

The Excise police have foiled a bid of narcotic smuggling and arrested an alleged smuggler along with 50 kg chars at Dera Allah-yar Bypass area of Jaffarabad district on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The Excise police have foiled a bid of narcotic smuggling and arrested an alleged smuggler along with 50 kg chars at Dera Allah-yar Bypass area of Jaffarabad district on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Excise Police Inspector Javed Baloch along with Inspector Saif Ullah Siyal said that an alleged smuggler namely Khamisa resident of Jaccobabad was arrested while 50 kg chars had also been recovered from his vehicle during checking when he was on way to Sindh from Quetta.

He said the action would be continued in the areas in order to eliminate menace of narcotics for protection of people.

He also appreciated the Excise team for foiling the narcotics smuggling bid.

