Narcotics Control Division Sector Get Rs. 244.697 Million

Thu 28th October 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The government has provided funds amounting to Rs. 244.697 million during the current fiscal year to execute Narcotics Control Division projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2021-22).

The Federal government has allocated Rs 489.

393 million for Narcotics Control Division projects for the fiscal year 2020-21 under PSDP.

The allocations for new schemes included Rs 4.5 million for the acquisition of land for the construction of ANF Police Station at Hub, Balochistan. Similarly, Rs 353.119 million for the acquisition of two plots to establish ANF academy at H-11/1 Sector of Islamabad and Rs 131.774 million for construction of Model Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Center (MATRC) at Islamabad.

