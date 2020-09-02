Naseerabad police foil drug smuggling big; recover 10 kg heroin

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Naseerabad police on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle 10 kilograms heroin and arrested two drug traffickers.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police netted two drug smugglers namely Arif Khan and Muhammad Akmal and registered a case against the accused under relevant legal provisions.

He said that the accused were trying to smuggle 10 kg heroin to Punjab from KPK.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar Syed Ali said, the drug peddlers and smugglers would be dealt with iron hands.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated performance of Naseerabad police team and directed the police officialsfor high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities, the spokesman added.