UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naseerabad Police Foil Drug Smuggling Big; Recover 10 Kg Heroin

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 03:50 PM

Naseerabad police foil drug smuggling big; recover 10 kg heroin

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Naseerabad police on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle 10 kilograms heroin and arrested two drug traffickers.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police netted two drug smugglers namely Arif Khan and Muhammad Akmal and registered a case against the accused under relevant legal provisions.

He said that the accused were trying to smuggle 10 kg heroin to Punjab from KPK.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar Syed Ali said, the drug peddlers and smugglers would be dealt with iron hands.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated performance of Naseerabad police team and directed the police officialsfor high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Hafeez and Shaheen on the charge in latest ICC T20 ..

9 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Vietnamese President on I ..

9 minutes ago

Message of H.E. the Secretary General on the OIC's ..

18 minutes ago

Babar Azam reviews T20I series after Pakistan beat ..

35 minutes ago

Introducing the Galaxy Z Fold2: Change the Shape o ..

38 minutes ago

An Iconic Design with Four Major Upgrades is comin ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.