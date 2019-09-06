Nasir Hussain Shah condoles demise of Abid Ali

Sindh Minister for Local Bodies and Religious Affairs, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah paying tributes to the seasoned TV and film actor Abid Ali said a vacuum has been created in the arena of performance that may not be easily fille

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :Sindh Minister for Local Bodies and Religious Affairs, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah paying tributes to the seasoned tv and film actor Abid Ali said a vacuum has been created in the arena of performance that may not be easily filled.

Abid Ali, rightly considered to be a legend in the field of drama, having also clinched presidential pride of performance award besides several others for his outstanding work as an actor and director, passed away Thursday evening due to liver related complications.

The minister offering his condolence to the bereaved family also prayed eternal peace for the departed soul.

Meanwhile, funeral prayers of the late artist were performed here after Friday prayers and were largely attended by his admirers as well as colleagues and family members.