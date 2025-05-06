Nasir Shah Congratulates Waqar Mehdi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 11:18 PM
Provincial Minister for Energy and Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Tuesday congratulated Syed Waqar Mehdi on becoming a Senator
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Provincial Minister for Energy and Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Tuesday congratulated Syed Waqar Mehdi on becoming a Senator.
In his statement, he said that Syed Waqar Mehdi's election as Senator is a victory for democracy.
He added that Mehdi's services for the promotion of democracy have borne fruit. He expressed confidence that Waqar
Mehdi will represent Sindh excellently in the Senate.
Nasir Shah further said that another loyalist of the People's Party has been elected to the Senate.
Recent Stories
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
Zafar Masud's book “Seat 1C: A Survivor’s Tale of Hope, Resilience, and Rene ..
AJK President for ensuring Red Crescent volunteers more vibrant with advanced t ..
Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore
President Asif Ali Zardari for further expanding bilateral cooperation with Russ ..
PEMRA holds pre-bid conference for DTH licenses
Ambassador Rahim Qureshi meets senior Belgian journalist
HEC hosts delegation from Northwest A&F University, China to strengthen Sino-Pak ..
CM condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Balochistan
Commissioner reviews pre-monsoon arrangements, flood preparedness
DC directs preventive measures against dengue spread before rains
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded in first phase59 seconds ago
-
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack1 minute ago
-
Zafar Masud's book “Seat 1C: A Survivor’s Tale of Hope, Resilience, and Renewal” launched9 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari for further expanding bilateral cooperation with Russia9 minutes ago
-
PEMRA holds pre-bid conference for DTH licenses9 minutes ago
-
HEC hosts delegation from Northwest A&F University, China to strengthen Sino-Pak collaboration22 minutes ago
-
CM condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Balochistan22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews pre-monsoon arrangements, flood preparedness22 minutes ago
-
DC directs preventive measures against dengue spread before rains22 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority intensifies crackdown on substandard beverages4 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad reviews monsoon preparedness in emergency response meeting4 minutes ago
-
Edible oil-laden truck overturns Near Fatahpur, causing traffic disruption4 minutes ago