Nasir Shah Congratulates Waqar Mehdi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 11:18 PM

Provincial Minister for Energy and Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Tuesday congratulated Syed Waqar Mehdi on becoming a Senator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Provincial Minister for Energy and Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Tuesday congratulated Syed Waqar Mehdi on becoming a Senator.

In his statement, he said that Syed Waqar Mehdi's election as Senator is a victory for democracy.

He added that Mehdi's services for the promotion of democracy have borne fruit. He expressed confidence that Waqar

Mehdi will represent Sindh excellently in the Senate.

Nasir Shah further said that another loyalist of the People's Party has been elected to the Senate.

