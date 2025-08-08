JICA nods commitment for $250m WASA projects

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) delegation has successfully completed his visit to Faisalabad with commitment for $ 250 million water supply projects

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) delegation has successfully completed his visit to Faisalabad with commitment for $ 250 million water supply projects.

Managing Director (MD) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Sohail Qadir Cheema said here on Friday that a three-member JICA delegation concluded its successful visit to Faisalabad with a strong commitment to initiate multiple new development projects worth $ 250 million.

The delegation expressed its intent to formally present a comprehensive report of the proposed initiatives to senior Japanese authorities with an aim to secure final approval by March 2026, he added.

He said that WASA Faisalabad shared key proposals for new projects that would be financed through JICA’s funding. These include the construction of a 20 million gallon-per-day surface water treatment plant at Jhang Branch Canal, expansion of the existing JICA project at Jhal Khannuana, a 10 million gallon-per-day water treatment facility at Gugera Branch Canal and the conversion of two major water infrastructure projects to solar-powered systems. These initiatives are part of WASA’s broader vision to enhance clean water supply and sustainability in the region, he added.

He said that the JICA delegation accompanied by WASA Deputy Managing Director Engineering Saqib Raza and other technical experts visited all proposed project sites to evaluate feasibility and discuss operational dynamics. The JICA team expressed keen interest in collaborating on these vital projects, he added.

He further said that it is top priority of WASA to provide clean drinking water to the citizens. He said that successful completion of Jhal Khannuana Water Supply Project would benefits over 200,000 residents. This project was previously executed with JICA’s assistance, he added.

He welcomed JICA’s renewed commitment to launching additional projects, terming it a promising development for the city’s infrastructure and public health.

He said that all technical proposals and feasibility studies have been shared with JICA team and formal project documentation is expected to begin once official approvals are secured by March 2026.

The potential launch of these $ 250 million projects would be a significant step to strengthen water supply system and long-term urban sustainability, he added.