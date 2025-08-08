Open Menu

JICA Nods Commitment For $250m WASA Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2025 | 11:31 PM

JICA nods commitment for $250m WASA projects

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) delegation has successfully completed his visit to Faisalabad with commitment for $ 250 million water supply projects

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) delegation has successfully completed his visit to Faisalabad with commitment for $ 250 million water supply projects.

Managing Director (MD) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Sohail Qadir Cheema said here on Friday that a three-member JICA delegation concluded its successful visit to Faisalabad with a strong commitment to initiate multiple new development projects worth $ 250 million.

The delegation expressed its intent to formally present a comprehensive report of the proposed initiatives to senior Japanese authorities with an aim to secure final approval by March 2026, he added.

He said that WASA Faisalabad shared key proposals for new projects that would be financed through JICA’s funding. These include the construction of a 20 million gallon-per-day surface water treatment plant at Jhang Branch Canal, expansion of the existing JICA project at Jhal Khannuana, a 10 million gallon-per-day water treatment facility at Gugera Branch Canal and the conversion of two major water infrastructure projects to solar-powered systems. These initiatives are part of WASA’s broader vision to enhance clean water supply and sustainability in the region, he added.

He said that the JICA delegation accompanied by WASA Deputy Managing Director Engineering Saqib Raza and other technical experts visited all proposed project sites to evaluate feasibility and discuss operational dynamics. The JICA team expressed keen interest in collaborating on these vital projects, he added.

He further said that it is top priority of WASA to provide clean drinking water to the citizens. He said that successful completion of Jhal Khannuana Water Supply Project would benefits over 200,000 residents. This project was previously executed with JICA’s assistance, he added.

He welcomed JICA’s renewed commitment to launching additional projects, terming it a promising development for the city’s infrastructure and public health.

He said that all technical proposals and feasibility studies have been shared with JICA team and formal project documentation is expected to begin once official approvals are secured by March 2026.

The potential launch of these $ 250 million projects would be a significant step to strengthen water supply system and long-term urban sustainability, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over h ..

UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims

50 minutes ago
 Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasific ..

Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasification soon

2 minutes ago
 UAE expands lifesaving support to Gaza with 66th r ..

UAE expands lifesaving support to Gaza with 66th relief airdrop

2 hours ago
 Iranian president's visit to Pakistan, important, ..

Iranian president's visit to Pakistan, important, successful

2 minutes ago
 ICT Police finalizes security plan for Independenc ..

ICT Police finalizes security plan for Independence Day celebrations

4 minutes ago
 JICA nods commitment for $250m WASA projects

JICA nods commitment for $250m WASA projects

4 minutes ago
FPAHS issues Roll No. Slips for Diploma Exams

FPAHS issues Roll No. Slips for Diploma Exams

4 minutes ago
 World’s largest Quranic contest set to begin in ..

World’s largest Quranic contest set to begin in Makkah with record global part ..

4 minutes ago
 Hamza, Mahnoor wins in Marka-e-Haq Jashn-e-Azadi T ..

Hamza, Mahnoor wins in Marka-e-Haq Jashn-e-Azadi Table Tennis championship

4 minutes ago
 Hajj applications to continue on Saturday as desig ..

Hajj applications to continue on Saturday as designated banks remain open

2 minutes ago
 Collection of Hajj applications: Designated banks ..

Collection of Hajj applications: Designated banks to remain open on Saturdays

2 minutes ago
 KP’s educational budget registers significant su ..

KP’s educational budget registers significant surge from Rs. 96 b to 418 b in ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business