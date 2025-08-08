Iranian President's Visit To Pakistan, Important, Successful
Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2025 | 11:32 PM
Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian recently paid a state visit to Pakistan, which was an important and successful visit with fruitful results, said Prof. Cheng Xizhong, Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute
In a statement, he said that Pakistan and Iran are important countries in South Asia and the Middle East. The development of cooperation between these two countries has multidimensional positive significance for regional stability and development. This cooperation not only conforms to the interests of both countries, but also injects momentum into the peace and prosperity of the surrounding regions.
As connecting points between South Asia and the Middle East, Pakistan and Iran can play bridging roles, therefore, reducing the game and confrontation by the major powers in the region, and promoting the resolution of regional disputes through dialogue.
He said that the two countries can expand the scale of bilateral trade by simplifying tariffs and improving border infrastructure. In addition, by connecting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with Iran's regional economic planning, a trade channel from South Asia to the Middle East can be constructed, driving the economic linkage and development of countries along the route.
Pakistan has a solid foundation in agriculture and textile industry, while Iran has advantages in manufacturing, chemical industry and other fields. The two countries can carry out industrial cooperation and mutual investment, promote optimized allocation of resources, create employment opportunities, and boost the overall economic vitality of the region, he added.
Pakistan and Iran are both members of multilateral mechanisms such as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Cooperation between the two countries can push these organizations to play a greater role in regional affairs, facilitate the establishment of a regional governance system based on multilateral consultations, and enhance the ability of the region to independently solve problems, he said.
