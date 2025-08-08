Open Menu

ATC Grants Bail To PTI Leader In Zaman Park Violence Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 11:26 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Ali Awan in a case related to the attack on police officials during the Zaman Park operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025)

The court directed the PTI leader to submit surety bonds of Rs 200,000 for availing the relief of bail.

ATC Judge Irfan Haider conducted proceedings on the post-arrest bail petition of the PTI leader and announced the decision on completion of arguments by the defence and prosecution.

The prosecution submitted that Awan was arrested in connection with FIR No. 410/23, registered at the Race Course Police Station. It alleged that the PTI leader was actively involved in arson and violence at Zaman Park, during which multiple police personnel were injured.

However, the defence counsel argued that Hammad Ali Awan, a practicing lawyer and PTI’s former candidate from PP-151 (Manawan), was arrested after a gap of two and a half years. He requested the court to grant the benefit of bail to his client.

