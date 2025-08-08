ATC Grants Bail To PTI Leader In Zaman Park Violence Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 11:26 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Ali Awan in a case related to the attack on police officials during the Zaman Park operation
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Ali Awan in a case related to the attack on police officials during the Zaman Park operation.
The court directed the PTI leader to submit surety bonds of Rs 200,000 for availing the relief of bail.
ATC Judge Irfan Haider conducted proceedings on the post-arrest bail petition of the PTI leader and announced the decision on completion of arguments by the defence and prosecution.
The prosecution submitted that Awan was arrested in connection with FIR No. 410/23, registered at the Race Course Police Station. It alleged that the PTI leader was actively involved in arson and violence at Zaman Park, during which multiple police personnel were injured.
However, the defence counsel argued that Hammad Ali Awan, a practicing lawyer and PTI’s former candidate from PP-151 (Manawan), was arrested after a gap of two and a half years. He requested the court to grant the benefit of bail to his client.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims
UAE expands lifesaving support to Gaza with 66th relief airdrop
KP’s educational budget registers significant surge from Rs. 96 b to 418 b in ..
ATC grants bail to PTI leader in Zaman Park violence case
Shorter distance, higher fare: lawmakers question airlines over pricing disparit ..
Since troublemaker went to jail, everything going well in country: Azma Bokhari
Nasir Iqbal falls to World No. 16 at Chengdu 2025 World Games
Facility for security personnel inaugurated at Gomal University
Senator Bushra, Resham celebrate pre-Independence Day with thalassemia children
Nine development schemes worth Rs 22.181b approved
"Karak Deserves Better: Khattaks Urge Government Action"
Romania, Pakistan to strengthen ties in Science, Technology and Innovation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP’s educational budget registers significant surge from Rs. 96 b to 418 b in 12 years with emphas ..1 minute ago
-
ATC grants bail to PTI leader in Zaman Park violence case1 minute ago
-
Shorter distance, higher fare: lawmakers question airlines over pricing disparities1 minute ago
-
Since troublemaker went to jail, everything going well in country: Azma Bokhari1 minute ago
-
Facility for security personnel inaugurated at Gomal University3 hours ago
-
Senator Bushra, Resham celebrate pre-Independence Day with thalassemia children3 hours ago
-
"Karak Deserves Better: Khattaks Urge Government Action"3 hours ago
-
Romania, Pakistan to strengthen ties in Science, Technology and Innovation3 hours ago
-
Photo exhibition highlights ‘Marka-e-Haq’ achievements, pays homage to national heroes3 hours ago
-
Rawalpindi Police continue search operations under NAP3 hours ago
-
2 arrested for killing citizen3 hours ago
-
AJK PM receives briefing on Jagran Hydel power project phase-II3 hours ago