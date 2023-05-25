UrduPoint.com

Nation Determined To Guard Dignity, Respect Of Martyrs: NA Speaker

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Nation determined to guard dignity, respect of martyrs: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Thursday paid rich tribute to sacrifices rendered by martyrs of the Pakistan Army who sacrificed their lives for defending the motherland.

"The whole nation stands with Pakistan Army like an unbreakable mountain and would continue to guard the dignity and respect of our Martyrs till last breath" he expressed while visiting the mausoleum of Shaheed Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar, Nishan-e-Haider in connection with Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan' in Singhori Village Gujjar Khan Rawalpindi.

After laying a wreath of flowers at the mausoleum of Shaheed Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar, he strongly condemned the conspiracy to malign Pakistan Army.

He said that all rioters and culprits involved in any state and anti-Army activities would be dealt with the iron hand.

He also said, "What these conspirators committed would be ever condemned by this nation which is united against such heinous anti-state activities.

" "The 9th May would be remembered as the darkest day in the annals of Pakistani politics" he added.

later on, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf also visited mesoleum of Sawar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider and offered Fateh.

While talking to the media, he said, "The nation will never forgive planners, abettors and perpetrators of 9th May vandalism." In a reply to the question asked by a media representative, he said, "Brave son of Gujar Khan soil always prove their faithfulness with this country by sacrificing their lives."He also vehemently condemned vandalism at the mesoleums of martyrs and said, "No sane and patriotic individual can imagine committing desecration of martyrs with such shamelessness."He reiterated that this day is to remember, acknowledge and pay tribute to unmatchable sacrifices rendered by personnel of Law Enforcement Agencies.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Army Martyrs Shaheed Rawalpindi Gujar Khan May Media All Salman Noman Enterpries Limited

Recent Stories

realme Announces A Special New Price for realme C3 ..

Realme Announces A Special New Price for realme C33 (4+64)

42 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Municipality improves 20 Parks to meet W ..

1 hour ago
 Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to d ..

Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to discuss cooperation

2 hours ago
 Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sa ..

Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sanghar

2 hours ago
 Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo ..

Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo V27e Launches in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of She ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of Sheikh Zayed Book Award 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.