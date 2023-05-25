Nation determined to guard dignity, respect of martyrs: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Thursday paid rich tribute to sacrifices rendered by martyrs of the Pakistan Army who sacrificed their lives for defending the motherland.

"The whole nation stands with Pakistan Army like an unbreakable mountain and would continue to guard the dignity and respect of our Martyrs till last breath" he expressed while visiting the mausoleum of Shaheed Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar, Nishan-e-Haider in connection with Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan' in Singhori Village Gujjar Khan Rawalpindi.

After laying a wreath of flowers at the mausoleum of Shaheed Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar, he strongly condemned the conspiracy to malign Pakistan Army.

He said that all rioters and culprits involved in any state and anti-Army activities would be dealt with the iron hand.

He also said, "What these conspirators committed would be ever condemned by this nation which is united against such heinous anti-state activities.

" "The 9th May would be remembered as the darkest day in the annals of Pakistani politics" he added.

later on, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf also visited mesoleum of Sawar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider and offered Fateh.

While talking to the media, he said, "The nation will never forgive planners, abettors and perpetrators of 9th May vandalism." In a reply to the question asked by a media representative, he said, "Brave son of Gujar Khan soil always prove their faithfulness with this country by sacrificing their lives."He also vehemently condemned vandalism at the mesoleums of martyrs and said, "No sane and patriotic individual can imagine committing desecration of martyrs with such shamelessness."He reiterated that this day is to remember, acknowledge and pay tribute to unmatchable sacrifices rendered by personnel of Law Enforcement Agencies.