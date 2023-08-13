Nation gears up to celebrate 76th Independence Day on Monday with patriotic fervor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistani nation is brimming with excitement as it prepares to mark the 76th Independence Day on August 14 (Monday) with a variety of events and activities have been arranged across the country to pay tribute to the relentless struggle of the forefathers and national heroes in their quest for a separate homeland.

The day will commence with special prayers and a 31-gun salute in the Federal capital, accompanied by a 21-gun salute in all provincial capitals. A moving moment will envelop the entire nation at 7:58 a.m. as sirens resonate across the country, heralding the grand flag hoisting ceremony at 8 a.m.

Mosques will reverberate with early morning prayers for the prosperity, solidarity, and peace of the nation.

Various public and private sectors departments are geared up to host a range of special functions and activities, including seminars, discussions, photographic exhibitions, artistic displays of paintings and poetry, national song renditions, and vibrant debate competitions.

The spotlight will be on recognizing the tireless contributions of Pakistan Movement leaders and the sacrifices made by national heroes.

Streets and avenues of the federal capital, as well as other cities, are turned into a sea of colors, adorned with flags, banners, and buntings, creating an ambiance of festive jubilation.

Prominent public and private edifices are aglow with illuminations, commemorating this significant occasion.

The print and electronic media will reverently spotlight the indelible contributions of Pakistan Movement heroes, paying homage to their extraordinary dedication.

Islamabad Capital Territory Police as well as provincial governments have finalized traffic management plan for convenience and safety of the general public.

Literary and cultural organizations have chalked out a number of programmes to mark the day. Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will arrange various programmes on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations.

Similarly, private and public educational institutions will also hold different activities including competitions, functions and sessions to educate the students about the historical struggle behind creation of Pakistan.

The capital city has turned into green and white colour with a large number of Jashan-i-Azadi stalls carrying dresses, flags, bunting, pin badges, toys and other decorative accessories to attract the youngsters and children.

Since Independence Day has assumed the shape of a festival in the country, different brands, online retailers, eateries, cab-hailing services and even electronics companies are offering exciting discount offers, adding more charm to the festivity.