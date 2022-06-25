UrduPoint.com

Nation Is Proud Of Armed Forces For Making Country's Defense Impregnable: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 25, 2022 | 11:14 AM

Nation is proud of armed forces for making country's defense impregnable: PM

Shehbaz Sharif says they believe in peace and peaceful coexistence but this must not be taken as their weakness.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2022) Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the nation is proud of its armed forces for making the country's defence impregnable and playing a key role in the fight against terrorism.

He was addressing the passing out parade of 117th Midshipman and 25th Short Service Commission course at Pakistan Naval academy in Karachi today.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan Navy has even more important role to play in the present age of ever growing blue economy, marine security and strategic defence.

He said arming Pakistan Navy with latest technology for safeguarding maritime borders of the country is a priority of the government.

Shehbaz Sharif said we believe in peace and peaceful coexistence, but this must not be taken as our weakness. He said Pakistan Armed Forces are fully capable to take on any challenge.

The Prime Minister was of the view that it is only with prevailing peace that we can move forward on the path of development and prosperity.

Earlier, the Prime Minister reviewed the Guard of Honour and distributed prizes among the passing out cadets for their distinctive performance.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Pakistan Navy Technology Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UK agree to enhance trade, economic part ..

Pakistan, UK agree to enhance trade, economic partnership

7 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sets up a committee ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sets up a committee to render the ‘Toshakhana’ ..

15 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 25th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 25th June 2022

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister directs for completion of developme ..

Prime Minister directs for completion of development projects in Gwadar

11 hours ago
 PMG briefs Governor Punjab on digitalization in po ..

PMG briefs Governor Punjab on digitalization in post offices

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.