KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2022) Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the nation is proud of its armed forces for making the country's defence impregnable and playing a key role in the fight against terrorism.

He was addressing the passing out parade of 117th Midshipman and 25th Short Service Commission course at Pakistan Naval academy in Karachi today.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan Navy has even more important role to play in the present age of ever growing blue economy, marine security and strategic defence.

He said arming Pakistan Navy with latest technology for safeguarding maritime borders of the country is a priority of the government.

Shehbaz Sharif said we believe in peace and peaceful coexistence, but this must not be taken as our weakness. He said Pakistan Armed Forces are fully capable to take on any challenge.

The Prime Minister was of the view that it is only with prevailing peace that we can move forward on the path of development and prosperity.

Earlier, the Prime Minister reviewed the Guard of Honour and distributed prizes among the passing out cadets for their distinctive performance.