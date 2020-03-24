UrduPoint.com
Nation Need To Unite, Play Role In Dealing With Coronavirus: Saleem Baig

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 10:09 PM

Nation need to unite, play role in dealing with coronavirus: Saleem Baig

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig Tuesday said the entire nation needed to unite and play their role in dealing with coronavirus in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig Tuesday said the entire nation needed to unite and play their role in dealing with coronavirus in the country.

Saleem Baig also announced the donation of three-day salary of officers of PS 10 and above, and two-day salary of PS 1 to 9 employees and consultants towards the fund for dealing with the coronavirus, a PEMRA press release said.

He said all the citizens should follow the strict precautions issued by the Federal and provincial governments for to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

Saleem Baig urged the privileged and resourceful people to come forward and help those affected by the coronavirus.

He said public awareness was needed along with necessary steps to prevent the coronavirus where the media had a crucial role in that regard.

Saleem Baig urged all the media house owners to ensure safety and security of their staffers while performing professional duties.

