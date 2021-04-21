Nation remembered Ghazal singer 'Iqbal Bano' on her 12th anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Nation remembered legendary Ghazal singer 'Iqbal Bano' on her 12th death anniversary on Wednesday to pay rich tributes for her lifetime singing career.

Iqbal Bano was born in the Indian city of Rohtik in 1935. She was trained in the art of singing by Ustad Chand Ali Khan Dehli Walay.

Iqbal Bano was a star by the 1950s, singing soundtrack songs for famous urdu films like Gumnaam, Qatil, Inteqaam, Sarfarosh and Nagin, ptv news reported.

She was considered a specialist in singing the ghazals of Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Qateel Shafai and Mirza Ghalib and thus earned the famous title of 'Queen of Ghazal'.

Iqbal Bano has received many national awards including the Pride of Performance. She died in Lahore on 21st of April 2009.