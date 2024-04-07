Nation Salutes Martyrs Of Gayari Sector Tragedy On 12th Anniversary
Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2024 | 05:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The nation on Sunday paid salute to the martyrs of Gayari Sector tragedy on its 12th anniversary remembering the tragic loss of soldiers after a large avalanche hit an army unit in the Siachen Glacier on April 7th, 2012.
The Northern Light Infantry (NLI) battalion headquarters was completely destroyed in the tragedy while none of the people present could be rescued alive as 129 soldiers were martyred when an avalanche struck the military unit, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.
The foreign rescue teams had declared this mission impossible, but the Pakistan Army, especially the Engineers Corps, carried out the mission with great courage and bravery.
In memory of the martyrs, the Yadgar-e-Shahada (martyrs' monument) as a monument was erected on the high peak of Siachen.
"Today the entire nation pays homage to these martyrs of Gayari sector. The great sacrifice of martyrs of Gayari will always be remembered," the ISPR said.
