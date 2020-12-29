Nation to never forgive opposition parties for defaming state institutions: Hasham Inamullah

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Social Welfare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Hasham Inamullah on Tuesday said that nation would never forgive oppositions parties for targeting state institutions for their dirty politics of saving looted money and halting accountability process.

He said that nation loved armed forces and refused to participate in rallies of the opposition alliance for their anti-state stance. He said that people were proud of unprecedented sacrifices of armed forces in the fight against terrorism and stood shoulder to shoulder with security forces.

He welcomed the government decision of holding dialogue with serious members of the opposition parties on important issue like electoral reforms etc.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Marwat tribe led by Chairman Shah Welfare Trust , Ali Shah and former UC Nazim Malik Naseer Khan at his residence.

They thanked the minister on the approval of irrigation, drinking, communication, new schools and colleges and nursing college in PK-93 district Lakki Marwat.

The minister thanked Chief Minister Mahmood khan on giving approval of nursing college with a cost of over Rs two billions.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the popular and honest leader of the country and taking sincere decision for the development and prosperity of the country.

He Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was totally directionless as it manifesto had nothing to do with public welfare.

He said that PDM chairman after being exposed by his own senior party's members, soon Pakistan People Party and Pakistan Muslim League would break ties with JUI-F chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Dr. Hasham Inamullah said that so-called alliance of the opposition parties was destined to be disintegrated due to internal difference and rifts over resignation issue from assemblies.

He said that for the first time development work worth billions of rupees was started in Lakki Marwat district and thanked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for launching projects in southern districts including D.I Khan to Peshawar Motorway which would start new era of economic prosperity in the entire region.

He said that special focus was being given to uplift education, health, agriculture, irrigation channels and provision of gas and electricity in the district.