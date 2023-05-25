UrduPoint.com

Nation To Not Forgive If Attackers Of Civil, Defence Installations Escaped From Justice: PM

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Nation to not forgive if attackers of civil, defence installations escaped from justice: PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday said that the nation would not forgive if the attackers of civil and defence installations on May 9-10 escaped from justice. The prime minister added that those involved in rioting and planners would be tried under the relevant sections of Anti Terrorism Act.

Chairing a high-level meeting at Governor House Peshawar to review the law and order situation, the prime minister also assured that no injustice would be made with those who were found not involved in subversive activity.

Besides others, the meeting was attended by Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, Finance Minister, Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Prime Minister Adviser Amir Muqam, Chief Secretary and IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Prime Minister said that this important meeting was planned soon after the May 9-10 incident, but was delayed due to some unavoidable engagements.

However, he said that a zoom meeting was arranged with the Governor KP and Chief Minister to get himself appraised about the huge damages and losses inflicted by the rioters.

The prime minister regretted that these elements, who claimed themselves as pro-Pakistan, were in fact involved in vandalism and by attacking the defense installations they have caused damage beyond imagination that even could not have been done by our enemies in the 75 years history of the country.

He told the participants that Federal Government in consultation with provincial governments has decided that those involved in vandalism and their abetters would be tried under Anti-terrorism Act.

Whereas those elements who attacked the defense installations would be tried under the rules authorized to defence institutions.

The prime minister reiterated his directives to ensure that no injustice should be done with any innocent in this whole process of bringing the anti-state elements to justice.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Peshawar Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ahsan Iqbal Law And Order Interior Minister Ishaq Dar Rana SanaUllah Amir Muqam Maryam Aurangzeb Ghulam Ali May From Government

Recent Stories

realme Announces A Special New Price for realme C3 ..

Realme Announces A Special New Price for realme C33 (4+64)

32 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Municipality improves 20 Parks to meet W ..

57 minutes ago
 Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to d ..

Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to discuss cooperation

1 hour ago
 Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sa ..

Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sanghar

2 hours ago
 Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo ..

Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo V27e Launches in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of She ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of Sheikh Zayed Book Award 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.