UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nation Will Have To Struggle Collectively For Naya Pakistan: Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 07:11 PM

Nation will have to struggle collectively for Naya Pakistan: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the nation's collective struggle was a must to realize the dream of a Naya Pakistan by bringing about institutional reforms and ensuring meritocracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the nation's collective struggle was a must to realize the dream of a Naya Pakistan by bringing about institutional reforms and ensuring meritocracy.

"The people ask me where is the Naya Pakistan. The Naya Pakistan is not a switch (to turn on and get the result). Such things (happen) only in fairy tales. The reforms process is a struggle. The nation has to struggle collectively for a change," the prime minister said while addressing here the Insaf Doctors Convention.

He viewed that it was high time the nation strived collectively, though the rectification of the rotted institutions was even more difficult than building a new one.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and other provincial cabinet members attended the convention.

He told the audience that the construction of Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Peshawar and and its certification by the Joint Commission International was achieved within three years but the reforms in government hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took even longer.

He said the mafias with vested interests resisted reforms in the hospitals and the people obtained stay orders whenever the government tried to reform the matters.

\More

Related Topics

Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Naya Pakistan Government Cabinet Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces, ICA sign MoU

13 minutes ago

GE reports smaller loss, shares rise

2 minutes ago

Accountability Court approves Rs 9.5 bln plea barg ..

2 minutes ago

Filipinos flock to cemeteries ahead of Day of the ..

2 minutes ago

Govt taking steps to resolve people's problems: Mi ..

4 minutes ago

Supreme Court expresses dissatisfaction over Matiu ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.