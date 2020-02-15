National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summons Rana Sanaullah on Feb 19

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has called senior leader of PML-N Rana Sanaullah in assets case on Feb 19.Rana Sanaullah has been directed to appear before Joint Investigation Team (JIT) of NAB on Feb 19 besides bringing details of properties of family members

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th February, 2020) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has called senior leader of PML-N Rana Sanaullah in assets case on Feb 19.Rana Sanaullah has been directed to appear before Joint Investigation Team (JIT) of NAB on Feb 19 besides bringing details of properties of family members.NAB has also sought explanation from Sanaullah upon Performa submitted by him about assets on Jan 2.

NAB has asked Rana Sanaullah that how he started his business?From where did money come to start the business? What was the source of properties?NAB directed Rana Sanaullah to bring written explanation along with him about questions like how much the asset's were owned by other family members of him and how much they increased?What did he give to family members in the form of gifts?What was the source of money of gifts given to family members?NAB had also called Rana Sanaullah on Feb 3.