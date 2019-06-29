National Assembly (NA) approves 107 Supplementary Demands for Grants worth 201.936 bln for year 2018-19

The government on Saturday got all 107 supplementary demands for grants worth Rs. 201.936 billion (Rs. 201,936,282,000) approved from the National Assembly (NA) relating to different ministries, divisions and departments for the fiscal year (2018-19)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :The government on Saturday got all 107 supplementary demands for grants worth Rs. 201.936 billion (Rs. 201,936,282,000) approved from the National Assembly (NA) relating to different ministries, divisions and departments for the fiscal year (2018-19).

The House on approved supplementary grants of Rs 250,053,000 for cabinet division, Rs 1,000 for emergency relief and repatriation, Rs 155,000 for other expenditure of cabinet division, Rs 56,321,000 for aviation division, Rs 518,616,000 for airports security force, Rs 215,597,000 for meteorology and Rs 93,002,000 for establishment division.

The National Assembly approved supplementary grants of Rs 24,000 for Federal Public Service Commission, Rs 68,000 for other expenditure of Establishment Division, Rs 1,000 for National Security Division, Rs 282,011,000 for Prime Minister office, Rs 5,000 for board of Investment, Rs 2,000 for Prime Minister's Inspection Commission, Rs 96,000,000 for Atomic Energy, Rs 3,000 Stationery of and Printing, Rs 29,566,000 for Climate Change Division.

The House approved Rs 700,003,000 for Commerce Division, Rs 29,818,000 for Textile division, Rs 500,000,000 for other expenditure of Communication Division, Rs 3,000 for Defence Division, Rs 36,210,500,000 for Defence Services, Rs 410,000,000 for Defence Production Division, Rs 190,322,000 for Power Division, Rs 25,802,917,000 for Petroleum Division, Rs 44,608,000 for Geological Survey of Pakistan, Rs 12,188,094,000 for Federal education and professional training division, Rs 20,002,000 for Finance Division, Rs 1,304,531,000 for Controller General of Accounts, Rs 49,000 for National Saving, Rs 180,002,000 for other expenditure of Finance Division, Rs 200,081,000 for Grants-in-aid and Miscellaneous Adjustment between Federal and Provincial government, Rs 3,000 for Subsidies and miscellaneous Expenditure Rs 20,000,000 for Higher Education Commission, Rs 1,326,759,000 for Economic Affairs Division.

The Lower House also approved supplementary grants of Rs 1,000 for Revenue Division, Rs 73,765,000 Federal Board of Revenue, Rs 350,060,000 for Customs, Rs 576,312,000 Inland revenue, Rs 1,000 for Foreign Affairs Division, Rs 1,000 for Foreign Affairs, Rs 450,623,000 for other Expenditure of Foreign Affairs Division, Rs 3,000 for Housing and Works Division, Rs 5,000 for Estate Office, Rs 5,000 Federal Lodges, Rs 13,000,000 for Human Right Division, Rs 4,810,002,000 for Industries and Production, Rs 1,000 for Department of Investment Promotion and Supplies, Rs 26,000 for other expenditure of Industries and Production, Rs 5,000 for Information and Broadcasting division, Rs 223,894,000 for Press Information Department, Rs 400,000,000 for other expenditure of Information and Broadcasting division Rs 66,652,000 for National History and Literary Heritage Division, Rs 136,493,000 for Interior Division.

The National Assembly approved Rs 384,012,000 for Islamabad, Rs 534,777,000 for Passport Organization, Rs 8,844,000,000 for Civil Armed Forces, Rs 2,590,244,000 for Pakistan Rangers, Rs 3,013,003,000 for other expenditure of Interior Division, Rs 28,693,000 Inter-Provincial Coordination Division, Rs 5,000 for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Rs 337,021,000 for Gilgti Baltistan, Rs 2,000 for Law and justice division, Rs 363,000 for other expenditure of Law and Justice expenditure Division, Rs 8,000 for District Judiciary, Rs 692,018,000 National Accountability Bureau, Rs 22,000 for Maritime Affairs Division, Rs 11,000 Narcotics Control Division, Rs 7,000 for the Senate, Rs 60,328,000 for National food Security and Research division, Rs 8,391,426,000 for National Health Services Regulation and Coordination Division, Rs 2,533,682,000 for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development Division, Rs 2,000 for Parliamentary Affaris Division, Rs 4,000 Postal Services Division, Rs 11,441,000 for Privatization Division, Rs 16,794,000 Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Division, Rs 1,750,004,000 for other expenditure of Religious and Inter-faith Harmony Division, Rs 1,000 for Frontier Regions, Rs 1,226,250,000 for Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (now ex-FATA), Rs 19,360,000 for Maintenance Allowance to ex-Rulers, Rs 328,105,000 for Afghan Refugees, Rs 39,000 for Statistic Division, Rs 13,000 for Water Resources Division, Rs 100,001,000 for Federal Miscellaneous Investment, Rs, 9,392,795,000 for other loans and Advances by Federal Government, Rs 24,000,034,000 for Development Expenditure of Cabinet Division and Rs 7,000 for Development Expenditure of Aviation division.

The House also approved Rs Rs 6,000 for development expenditure of Communications Division, Rs 25,001,000 development expenditure of Defence Division, Rs 3,825,219,000 for development expenditure of Federal Education and Professional Training Division, Rs 7,972,726,000 for development expenditure of Finance Division outside PSDP, Rs 1,436,643,000 for development expenditure Outside Public Sector Development programme, Rs 263,502,000 for Development Expenditure of Economic Affairs Division, Rs 15,000 for development expenditure of Revenue Division, and Rs 2,000 for Development Expenditure of National History and Literary Heritage Division.

The National Assembly approved Rs 8,000 for development expenditure of Information technology and Telecommunication Division, Rs 1,551,447,000 for development expenditure of Interior Division, Rs 971,444,000 for development expenditure of Inter-Provincial Coordination Division, Rs 30,000, for Development Expenditure of Law and Justice division, Rs 14,270,000 for development expenditure of National Food Security and Research division, Rs 3,552,371,000 for development expenditure of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Rs 129,314,000 for development expenditure of Planning, Development and Reform division, Rs 15,569,000,000 for development expenditure of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (now ex-FATA), Rs 11,859,950,000 for development expenditure of FATA outside PSDP, Rs 2,594,930,000 for development expenditure of SAFRON Division outside PSDP, Rs 10,000 for development expenditure of Statistics Division, Rs 6,000 for development loans and advances by the Federal Government, and Rs 145,887,000 for Capital Outlay on Civil Work.

Moreover, the House gave approval to excess Demands for Grants and Appropriations for the Financial Years, 1993-1994, 2002-2003, 2008-2009, 2014-2015, 2015-2016, 2016-2017 and 2017-2018.