National Assembly offers Fateha for Colonel Mujeeb, former Mayer Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for Col Mujeeb ur Rehman who embraced Shahadat during an intelligence based operation in Dera Ismail Khan, and former Mayer Karach Naimatullah Khan.

On the request of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Maulana Akber Chatrli led the Fateha.

The House prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.