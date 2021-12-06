National Assembly panel on information invites former CJ Saqib Nisar, Rana Shamim in next meeting

In a meeting in PTV headquarters on Monday, the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting invited former chief justice of Supreme Court Justice ( retd) Saqib Nisar, Ex-Chief Justice of Gilgit Baltistan Rana Muhammad Shamim, and Editor in Chief The News Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman regarding a news item telecast and published in electronic and print media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :In a meeting in ptv headquarters on Monday, the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting invited former chief justice of Supreme Court Justice ( retd) Saqib Nisar, Ex-Chief Justice of Gilgit Baltistan Rana Muhammad Shamim, and Editor in Chief The News Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman regarding a news item telecast and published in electronic and print media.

The meeting was chaired by Mian Javed Latif, MNA who informed the committee that a news was carried by the electronic and print media regarding the claims of former Chief Justice Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) through a singed affidavit that Saqib Nisar directed not to release Nawaz, Maryam before 2018 Elections.

During the course of discussion, the committee decided to invite Saqib Nisar, Rana Muhammad Shamim and Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman to get their point of views before the committee in its next meeting.

While discussing the issue regarding murder attacks on Absar Alam, former Chairman, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA)/Senior Journalist and also other senior Journalists, Hamid Mir, Matiullah Jan, Asma Sherazi and M Asad Toor, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (ICT), briefed the Committee that the efforts were being made by the ICT Police to arrest the culprits involved and also assured that they will take up the matter in their departmental committee for provision of security to the said journalists.

The Committee deferred the Government Bills, namely, The Motion Picture (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Pakistan Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and a Private Member Bill, The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (moved by Ms. Uzma Riaz, MNA). The Committee also deferred the Calling Attention Notice regarding increasing obscenity on tv channels (moved by Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali and other MNAs) till its next meeting due to paucity of time.

The meeting was attended by Ali Nawaz Awan, Tahir Iqbal, Muhammad Akram Cheema, Javaria Zafar Aheer, Syma Nadeem, Maiza Hameed, Saad Waseem and Nafisa Shah, MNAs. Uzma Riaz and Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, MNAs/movers were also present in the meeting. Besides senior officers from Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Law & Justice, ICT Police, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC), Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) also attended the meeting.