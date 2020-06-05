National Assembly pays tribute to late MNA Munir Orakzai

Lawmakers in the National Assembly on Friday paid rich tribute to Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl's senior parliamentarian Haji Munir Khan Orakzai who died of cardiac arrest on June 3 and said that his services for democracy and the country would be remembered forever

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Lawmakers in the National Assembly on Friday paid rich tribute to Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl's senior parliamentarian Haji Munir Khan Orakzai who died of cardiac arrest on June 3 and said that his services for democracy and the country would be remembered forever.

Munir Orakzai had contested the 2018 general election on the ticket of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) from the NA-45 Kurram constituency and won the seat with a good margin. This was the fourth time that he won from this constituency. In the previous three elections, he was elected MNA as an independent candidate. In 2018, he joined the JUI-F and was re-elected.

Soon after the start of the house proceeding, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser who chaired the house after recovering from coronavirus, said, "Today I am very sad due to death of our honorable member National Assembly Munir Khan Orakzai. Munir was a valuable member of this house whose contribution for the strengthening of Parliament will be remembered." Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khawaja Asif while paying rich tribute to Munir Orakzai said he had played vital role in FATA reforms and development of FATA.

He said Munir Orakzai had always played a role for the welfare of the people of his area.

Khawaja Asif said that opposition leader had written a letter to Speaker National Assembly to discuss Pakistan International Airlines crash, crisis of flour and sugar and coronavirus as well.

Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali expressed shock over the death of Munir Orakzai and said his death was an irreparable loss for the party and the people of Kurram.

He said that Munir was a seasoned politician and earned good name due to his work for the local people.

Membe,r Pakistan Peoples Party, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that Munir Khan Orakzai was a man of principle. He said his services for the development of his areas would be remembered. He also expressed shock over the PIA crash and prayed for the victims of the tradegy.

JUI-F member Maulana Asad said that death of Munir Khan Orakzai was a great loss to his party and said he will be remembered long for his services for the party.

Adviser to Prime Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Babar Awan said that Munir Khan Orakzai was a true lover of Pakistan. He said that Munir Orakzai had voted for the elimination of terrorists from Swat during an in camera briefing. He said that at that time it was difficult to stand against terrorists, but Munir stood against them. "I pay tribute to him for this, " he added.

He said that the government was ready to hold a debate on commission report on sugar. He said that credit went to Prime Minister Imran Khan for the issuance of commission report.

"We are ready to hold debate on sugar report and locust, " he added.

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar also paid tribute to Munir Orakzai and said that he was his close friend and a man of commitment.