National Assembly Raja Speaker Parvaiz Ashraf Extends Felicitations To Shamoon Hashmi For Receiving Prestigious Award

Published March 23, 2023 | 08:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :National Assembly Raja Speaker Parvaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Thursday extended their congratulatory messages to Syed Shamoon Hashmi on receiving the prestigious pride of performance award from the President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi.

Syed Shamoon Hashmi, who is also the additional secretary of the National Assembly, is a well-known host and writer at the national level.

The award was conferred on Shamoon Hashmi in recognition of his outstanding services in the preservation of urdu language, national culture, and heritage through various mediums such as television, print, and electronic media.

This was not the first time that Shamoon Hashmi has been recognized for his talent and hard work. He had earlier won the Best Compere Award in 2004 for his unique style of narration and promotion of Urdu.

Apart from his contributions to the field of media and language, Syed Shamoon Hashmi has also rendered his services to the people affected by various natural calamities, including the devastating earthquake of 2005 and floods that hit the country between 2001 and 2010.

His dedication to his work and commitment to the betterment of society is truly commendable and serves as a role model for others.

Hashmi was also honored with the Tamgha-e-Essar, Civil Award for his services during the 2005 earthquake in Pakistan.

He has been a source of inspiration for many as a social leader for the troubled nation.

The Federal government has also recognized the contributions of Syed Shamoon Hashmi and honored him with the Presidential Award in recognition of his national services.

