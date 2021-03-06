UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Session Underway For Vote Of Confidence To PM Imran Khan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 01:28 PM

National Assembly session underway for vote of confidence to PM Imran Khan

The National Assembly session stared at the schedule time of 1215 hours for vote of confidence on Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :The National Assembly session stared at the schedule time of 1215 hours for vote of confidence on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser is chairing the 30th session of the NA which was summoned by the President on the advice of the prime minister.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had sought to seek the vote of confidence from the assembly.

