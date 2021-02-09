UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Speaker Calls On Sadiq Sanjrani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 08:36 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qasir on Tuesday called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and discussed legislation in both houses and other matters.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman said that cooperation between the two houses remained exemplary about the legislative business and other administrative matters, said a press release.

It was also decided that an effective coordination and cooperation would continue in future.

They said all parliamentary leaders fully cooperated to run the affairs of both the houses.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Whips in both houses Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi and Muhammad Amir Dogar and Senators Fida Muhmmad and Mirza Afridi were also present in the meeting.

They expressed the hope that all lawmakers would keep sanctity of the houses and would complete pending legislative business.

