UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Speaker Visits Flood Relief Camp At NPC

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 08:52 PM

National Assembly speaker visits flood relief camp at NPC

Speaker National Assembly Pervaiz Ashraf, former Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife on Wednesday visited flood relief camp established by Pakistan Sweet Home and Federal Union of Journalist outside the National Press Club (NPC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Pervaiz Ashraf, former Special Assistant to Prime Minister for food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife on Wednesday visited flood relief camp established by Pakistan Sweet Home and Federal Union of Journalist outside the National Press Club (NPC).

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker appreciated the spirit of the angels and fairies of Pakistan Sweet Home, who have been sitting in the relief camp of the flood victims for many days and paid tribute to the social services of its pattern-in-chief Zamurrad Khan. Raja Pervez Ashraf lauded the services of Zamurrad Khan for suffering humanity.

Former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema said the flood has caused destruction everywhere and serving the marooned people is appreciable. He appealed to the entire nation to donate generously to the relief camp wherever they were. History was witness that whenever bad times had come upon this nation, the whole nation had supported each other, he expressed adding, the whole nation stands with its affected brothers and sisters in such testing times.

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFUJ) President Afzal Butt, National Press Club President Anwar Raza and other personalities were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Prime Minister Flood Wife Jamshed

Recent Stories

Armenian Airspace Not Closed to Azerbaijani, Turki ..

Armenian Airspace Not Closed to Azerbaijani, Turkish Aircraft - Aviation Authori ..

3 minutes ago
 Taliban in Full Control of Panjshir Province - Mov ..

Taliban in Full Control of Panjshir Province - Movement's Spokesman

3 minutes ago
 President reiterates Pakistan's resolve to strengt ..

President reiterates Pakistan's resolve to strengthen democracy

3 minutes ago
 IRSA meets to discuss WAA Tool, proposes further d ..

IRSA meets to discuss WAA Tool, proposes further development

3 minutes ago
 Benazir endures imprisonment, violence for sake of ..

Benazir endures imprisonment, violence for sake of democracy: Zardari

7 minutes ago
 Austin, Indian Counterpart Agree to Expand Info Sh ..

Austin, Indian Counterpart Agree to Expand Info Sharing, Logistics Cooperation - ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.