National Assembly speaker visits flood relief camp at NPC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Pervaiz Ashraf, former Special Assistant to Prime Minister for food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife on Wednesday visited flood relief camp established by Pakistan Sweet Home and Federal Union of Journalist outside the National Press Club (NPC).

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker appreciated the spirit of the angels and fairies of Pakistan Sweet Home, who have been sitting in the relief camp of the flood victims for many days and paid tribute to the social services of its pattern-in-chief Zamurrad Khan. Raja Pervez Ashraf lauded the services of Zamurrad Khan for suffering humanity.

Former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema said the flood has caused destruction everywhere and serving the marooned people is appreciable. He appealed to the entire nation to donate generously to the relief camp wherever they were. History was witness that whenever bad times had come upon this nation, the whole nation had supported each other, he expressed adding, the whole nation stands with its affected brothers and sisters in such testing times.

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFUJ) President Afzal Butt, National Press Club President Anwar Raza and other personalities were also present on this occasion.